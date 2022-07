IAG returns to profit in the second quarter following strong recovery in demand across all airlines



IAG financial results highlights for the period. Operating profit for the second quarter €293 million (2021: operating loss €967 million), and operating profit before exceptional items €287 million (2021: operating loss before exceptional items €1,045 million). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »