Q&A: Hilton chief ESG officer Kristin Campbell



Added: 30.07.2022 14:30 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.quia.com



Hilton has always operated under the belief that hospitality can be a force for good. And as the world returns to travel, Hilton is announcing enhanced environmental and social goals to further drive the company’s impact in the communities it serves around the world. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Goa Tags: Hospitals