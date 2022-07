Vietnam’s tourism boom stimulates economic recovery



At the peak of summer, tens of millions of tourists are flocking to various destinations, an increase of many times over the same period in 2020. Vietnam's tourism revenue has reached hundreds of trillions of VND, promoting the development of many other fields such as transportation, accommodation and food services.