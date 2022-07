LVCVA Names Lisa Messina New Chief Sales Officer



Lisa Messina is joining the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) as Chief Sales Officer to lead and help grow meeting, convention and tradeshow sales for Las Vegas and for the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the LVCVA has announced. She will start in early September. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Las Vegas