Oman Air increases flight frequencies from Muscat to Southeast Asia



As demand grows during the summer holiday season, Oman Air, the Sultanate of Oman's national carrier, has increased the weekly number of flights from its Muscat hub, offering 10 flights to Bangkok, 7 flights to Kuala Lumpur, 5 flights to Manila, and 4 flights to Jakarta, providing more options to discover an array of cities and experiences across Southeast Asia.