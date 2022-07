IHG strengthens portfolio in Rajasthan



IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies has signed a management agreement with SRDF Ventures Private Limited to develop a new Crowne Plaza Resort in the city of Pushkar – a key tourism destination in Rajasthan and a town known for its cultural fairs and religious festivities. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels