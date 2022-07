IHG to debut Crowne Plaza as the flagship hotel for Straits City, Butterworth Penang

Added: 29.07.2022 17:30 | 11 views | 0 comments

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced a landmark partnership with STC Property Management Sdn Bhd, the Developer of Straits City. The Master Plan development is by The Straits Trading Company Limited and Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad.