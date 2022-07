Accor reports strong growth in Q2



Accor rebounded significantly in H1 2022 after two years of major pandemic-related disruptions in the tourism and hospitality industry. In Q2 2022, activity recovered to levels close to, if not above, the 2019 levels in almost all territories. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hospitals