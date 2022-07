Ascott Residence Trust reports strong recovery



Ascott Residence Trust has achieved strong recovery with the highest quarterly increase in revenue per available unit of 85% in the second quarter of 2022 since 2020. Its robust operating performance was due to higher average daily rates and occupancy rates More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »