Marriott International has announced it has signed an agreement with Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) to introduce The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences in London, the first standalone Autograph Collection Residences globally. The sophisticated project is set to include 31 contemporary, stylish homes in a historic redeveloped property located in Chelsea.