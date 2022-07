Added: 29.07.2022 9:36 | 14 views | 0 comments

Capital raising from UK-listed corporates fell very significantly in H1 2022 as concerns over growth and inflation were compounded by war in Ukraine and economic uncertainty, with the travel and leisure sector seeing one of the largest drops when compared to H1 2021. Businesses raised a total of £531m in H1 2022, down from £2.5bn in H2 2021 and £2.2bn in H1 2021.