JetBlue and Spirit to create a low-fare carrier to challenge big four



Added: 29.07.2022



Source: www.youtube.com



JetBlue and Spirit Airlines have announced that their boards of directors have approved a definitive merger agreement under which JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »