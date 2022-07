Added: 29.07.2022 8:00 | 13 views | 0 comments

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta is set to host a special dining collaboration at Alto Restaurant & Bar from August 5 to 7, 2022. Celebrity Chef Yvonne Yuen and Executive Chef Marco Violano will take epicures on a delectable journey that brings together the distinct flavours and textures of traditional Chinese cuisine with authentic Italian fare.