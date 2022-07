Added: 29.07.2022 3:20 | 13 views | 0 comments

Building on the latest positive traffic results for June 2022, which saw 1.2 million passengers and a return to 82% of 2019 figures, Budapest Airport is announcing another important new route. From the beginning of the W22 season home-based carrier Wizz Air will operate a twice-weekly service between Budapest and Madeira.