Ethiopian Airlines orders Africaâ€™s first A350-1000

Ethiopian Airlines orders Africa’s first A350-1000



Source: www.ethiosports.com



Ethiopian Airlines Group, the flag carrier of Ethiopia, Africa’s largest airline group, has upsized four of its A350-900 on order to the largest variant of the A350 Family, the A350-1000, becoming Africa’s first customer for the aircraft. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Africa