Vietnam’s Thanh Hoa Province welcomed 9,063,000 visitor arrivals in the first half of 2022, which increased almost three compared to the same period of 2021, obtaining 90% of the 2022 target. Tourist receipts reached VND16,394 billion, up 3.6 times compared to the same period in 2021.