Accor reports strong rebound to pre-pandemic levels



Added: 28.07.2022



Source: www.autoconcept.cyou



Accor’s business rebounded significantly in H1 2022 after two years of pandemic-related disruptions. In Q2 2022, activity recovered to 2019 levels in all territories, apart from China and South East Asia. The rebound reflects the recovery of business and leisure travellers as borders reopened. This was accompanied by a sharp increase in prices. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »