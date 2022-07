GBTA Foundation relaunches to Advance People and Planet Initiatives



Added: 28.07.2022 0:15 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theceomagazine.com



Helping the global business travel industry create a positive impact and a better future for people and the planet is the mission behind the Global Business Travel Association’s relaunch of its charitable arm, the GBTA Foundation. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Planes