ABTA launches 2022/23 events programme



Added: 27.07.2022 14:30 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.holidaysplease.co.uk



ABTA has launched its events programme for autumn 2022-summer 2023 offering a host of high-quality, professional training events and conferences for businesses of all sizes, designed to keep the travel industry up-to-date on important, business critical issues. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »