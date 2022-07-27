Jamaica celebrates 60 years of independence



Source: jis.gov.jm



Jamaicans around the world are gearing up to celebrate the islandâ€™s 60th anniversary of independence on 6 August, with a packed roster of events to commemorate the occasion. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »