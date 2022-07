U.S. Travel launches Sustainable Travel Coalition



Added: 27.07.2022 10:36 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.travelpulse.com



The U.S. Travel Association announced today the launch of its new Sustainable Travel Coalition, which aims to align the travel, transportation and technology sectors in developing and advancing strategies to enable a more sustainable future for the U.S. travel industry. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Technology