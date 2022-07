Qatar Airways attains new ISO Certification



Qatar Airways is proud to recognise its commitment in preventing work-related injuries and improving the wellbeing of its employees by attaining ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification, awarded by Bureau Veritas. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Employees