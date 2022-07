Added: 26.07.2022 12:15 | 11 views | 0 comments

The tripartite agreement between with Ennismore, Tourism Development Fund (TDF), and Al Rajhi Capital establishes a hospitality investment fund that will advance lifestyle hotels with a capital of SAR 1.5 billion (USD 400 million), enhancing promising sector-leading opportunities in various tourist destinations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.