Destination Canada announces return of Innovate Canada



Destination Canada is pleased to announce the return of Innovate Canada, a Destination Canada signature business event that highlights the groundbreaking work taking place across Canada’s leading innovation sectors to attract aligned international business events. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Canada