Qatar Tourism launches programme to upskill global travel trade partners



Added: 25.07.2022



Source: partners.wsj.com



Qatar Tourism has launched an interactive online training course – Qatar Specialist Programme - designed to enhance its global travel trade partners’ knowledge of Qatar’s diverse product offering and provide a recognised qualification for its global travel trade partners. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »