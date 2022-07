Trip.com features in the top 10 most downloaded OTA apps global rankings



Trip.com, the global travel service provider, has been named the 10th most downloaded OTA app globally in the first half of 2022 by leading app analysis firm Apptopia. The announcement comes as Trip.com continues to expand worldwide with its all-in-one app-first offering. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »