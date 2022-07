Added: 23.07.2022 20:45 | 1 views | 0 comments

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle Collection, announces its first resort hotel in Europe will open later this summer. Located in Mallorca, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca will be open year-round, emulating a sanctuary of luxury and wellness and representing an important step in the European expansion of Kimpton.