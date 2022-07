W Hotels announces opeing of W Toronto



W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of W Toronto. Rising 11 stories in the vibrant, creatively charged neighborhood of Yorkville, the hotel is a celebration of Toronto’s storied art scene, diversity of culture, and legacy of non-conformity. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels