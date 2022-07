United Airlines announces Q2 financial results



Source: www.yahoo.com



United Airlines (UAL) has reported second quarter 2022 financial results. The company achieved the highest second quarter revenue in its history, delivering its first profitable quarter since COVID-19 began, despite record-high fuel prices. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Fuel