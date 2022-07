Spirit Airlines bringing hundreds of jobs to Houston



Added: 22.07.2022 19:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



Three months after announcing the addition of an aircraft maintenance facility and 50 new jobs in Houston, Spirit Airlines has announced it’s going even bigger with the addition of a new Pilot and Flight Attendant crew base at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Jobs Tags: Georgia