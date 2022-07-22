Bhutan to reopen borders



Bhutan will reopen its borders to international travellers from 23 September 2022, allowing Amankoraâ€™s five lodges to once again offer unparalleled journeys of discovery through this mystical Himalayan Kingdom. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »