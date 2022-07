Bhutan to reopen borders



Added: 22.07.2022 13:38 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: curlytales.com



Bhutan will reopen its borders to international travellers from 23 September 2022, allowing Amankora’s five lodges to once again offer unparalleled journeys of discovery through this mystical Himalayan Kingdom. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »