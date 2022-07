Strengthening extensive cooperation in culture, sports and tourism between Vietnam and Laos



Added: 22.07.2022 10:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: hanoitimes.vn



At a conference in Hanoi with Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh, Vietnam’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung suggested activities. strengthen deep and substantive cooperation between the two countries in the coming time. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »