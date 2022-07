Ryanair reaches pay deal with Spanish and French pilot unions



Added: 22.07.2022 11:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cityam.com



Ryanair has welcomed the ballot approval by its Spanish based pilots on post-Covid pay restoration, which follows the recent acceptance by its French based pilots of a similar agreement. These agreements with the SEPLA (Spain) and SNPL (France) unions deliver accelerated pay restoration and future improvements to pay in each year up to March 2027. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » SPA Tags: France