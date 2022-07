The world’s most powerful passports have the least travel freedom



Added: 22.07.2022 8:46 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.aurjaniy.com



Passport holders with the greatest global access are currently the most restricted and reluctant to enjoy their travel freedom, according to the latest results from the Henley Passport Index, which is based on exclusive and official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: India