American Airlines reports Q2 financial results



Source: www.dallasnews.com



American Airlines has reported its second-quarter 2022 financial results, including second-quarter net income of $476 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. Excluding net special items, second-quarter net income of $533 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »