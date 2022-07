The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto reopens Cloud 9 Oasis



Source: www.fourseasons.com



The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto continues to celebrate summer with the official reopening of its outdoor terrace, the beloved Cloud 9 Oasis. This season, the terrace has launched a new menu serving as the perfect place to indulge while concluding a Forbes-Five Star relaxation journey. Offering al fresco dining, guests can admire views of the Yorkville skyline and indulge in healthy bites and beautifully hand-crafted cocktails. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » SPA Tags: Relaxation