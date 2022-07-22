ABTA: Travel professionalsâ€™ advice and expertise in high demand



The latest research from ABTA shows demand for trusted travel advice and package holidays remains high as the industry gears up for the busiest summer season since the start of the pandemic. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »