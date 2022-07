Added: 22.07.2022 0:18 | 8 views | 0 comments

Scholar Hotel Group, a leader in the hospitality industry specialising in hotels on or near college campuses, proudly announces its property in Morgantown, West Virginia has joined Tapestry Collection by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 18 world-class brands and part of the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.