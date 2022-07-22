Hilton Mallorca Galatzo opens



Hilton has opened the doors to Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, set on the coast of the Spanish island of Mallorca with panoramic vistas of the Med and Galatzo mountain. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: SPA