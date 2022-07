Expats find it easy to settle in Vietnam



Source: vietnaminsider.vn



84% of expats around the world who take part in the annual Expat Insider survey are satisfied with life in Vietnam. Vietnam placed 7th out of 52 Best places to live for foreigners in 2022, up 3 places compared to last year in the same annual survey of the InterNations. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »