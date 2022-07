SH Vega embarks on inaugural Arctic season



21.07.2022



Swan Hellenic has announced that its second ice-class cultural expedition cruise ship, SH Vega, had sailed from Tromsø, Norway, on her first cultural expedition cruise of the Arctic, an 11-day exploration of the Svalbard Archipelago. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises