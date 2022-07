Passengers urged to plan ahead and only travel by train if necessary on 27 July

The rail industry is in the process of finalising another special ‘strike day’ timetable for next Wednesday (27th July) ahead of a fourth day of national strike action called by the leadership of the RMT that will again bring unnecessary and entirely avoidable disruption for passengers.