Resorts World Cruises partners with IBS Software



Resorts World Cruises has signed a strategic deal with IBS Software to offer its customers a digital and enriched shopping experience with the recently launched Asian lifestyle cruise brand. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises