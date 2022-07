Added: 20.07.2022 15:27 | 7 views | 0 comments

Qatar Airways, Official Partner and the Official Airline of FIFA, is showcasing a specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft painted in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ livery, at Farnborough International Airshow 2022. The airline has delighted thousands of attendees by offering tours onboard the state-of-the-art aircraft, equipped with the World’s Best Business Class, Qsuite.