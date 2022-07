Hamdan bin Mohammed announces Dubai Metaverse Assembly



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has announced the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, a global event bringing together regional and international experts in Dubai to shape the future of the metaverse and explore its promise and potential applications. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Dubai, AMD Tags: Prince