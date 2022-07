Added: 19.07.2022 21:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, has kicked off the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week® with a press conference at Gage & Tollner, one of the original 1992 participants, while also announcing Savor NYC: a yearlong culinary celebration.