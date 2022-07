Erkan Oden appointed as director of F&B to The Sloane Club



Source: www.culturewhisper.com



The Sloane Club, Sloane Place and The Apartments by The Sloane Club are delighted to announce Erkan Oden's appointment as Food & Beverage Director to the three businesses and their numerous dining outlets, the next step in an illustrious career working for some of London's most successful hospitality brands.