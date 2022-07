Ninh Binh province to bring Vietnamese antique costumes closer to the public



Added: 19.07.2022 16:46 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.insightguides.com



With the speedy flow of recent fashion trends, the vietnamese antique costumes seemed to be oblivion. To preserve and spread the traditional beauties with strong national identity, a number of units, organisations and individuals in Ninh Binh Province organised a series of Photo tours to bring Vietnamese antique costumes closer to the public. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »