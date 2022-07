Oman Air launches future leaders commercial graduate programme for Omani nationals



Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has launched its Future Leaders Commercial Graduate Programme exclusively for Omani graduates. The intensive 2-year programme will offer up to 12 candidates the opportunity to gain qualifications while being exposed to all commercial functions at Oman Air.