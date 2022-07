Focus: Silversea welcomes Silver Endeavour to fleet



Silversea Cruises has welcomed Silver Endeavour, the fifth expedition ship in its fleet of 11. Designed specifically to take travellers to the world’s most remote destinations, including both polar regions, Silver Endeavour will enter service in November 2022. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises